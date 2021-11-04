Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 158.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.69 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.52%.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

