Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 54,331 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 380,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,331 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.00% of Asure Software worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 258.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 64,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 56.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 24.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASUR opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $187.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.91.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

