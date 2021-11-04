Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 68,415 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 893,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,415 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,896 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,249 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $12,805,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,724,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,529 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.