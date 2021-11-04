Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.75% of Chemung Financial worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02. Chemung Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $224.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 27.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,395 shares of company stock worth $111,564. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemung Financial Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

