Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMSC. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 26.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at $243,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMSC. TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $514.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

