Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives $105.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $2,677,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $19,952,000. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $19,645,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN traded up $4.51 on Monday, reaching $87.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.55. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

