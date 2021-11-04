Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Up to $83.16

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $83.16, but opened at $88.76. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $90.29, with a volume of 9,453 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.55.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 451,464 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $19,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $19,645,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.