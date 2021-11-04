DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 245,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,551,507 shares.The stock last traded at $38.41 and had previously closed at $43.09.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.
About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
