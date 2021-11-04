DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 245,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,551,507 shares.The stock last traded at $38.41 and had previously closed at $43.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

