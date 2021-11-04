Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 15.11%.

NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,406. The company has a market cap of $812.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,226 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.