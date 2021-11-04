dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.88

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 4738542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. III alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMYI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth approximately $8,474,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter worth approximately $5,924,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Company Profile (NYSE:DMYI)

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.