dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.88

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 4738542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.
dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Company Profile (NYSE:DMYI)
dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.
