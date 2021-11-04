DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stake Boosted by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,606 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for about 4.2% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,330,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.65.

Shares of DASH traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.74. 9,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,559. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.70.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,117,502 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,190,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

