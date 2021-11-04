Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Minerals Operating Dorchester Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $77,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 3,450 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $56,235.00.

Shares of DMLP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 63,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,546. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $676.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 63.04% and a return on equity of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.508 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,235,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 32,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

