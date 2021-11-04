Dorel Industries (DII) to Release Earnings on Friday

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$939.92 million during the quarter.

Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of C$26.90 and a 12 month high of C$36.54.

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.

