Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Sells $770,563.20 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DORM stock opened at $110.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.76. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.22 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.26.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

