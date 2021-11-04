Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Gap Down to $43.28

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.28, but opened at $38.65. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $39.61, with a volume of 688 shares trading hands.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $984.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

