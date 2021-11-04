Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities set a C$19.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

DIR.UN stock traded up C$0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.31. The company had a trading volume of 971,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,943. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$12.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.34.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

