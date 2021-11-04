Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 60,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 452,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Drone Delivery Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.30 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

