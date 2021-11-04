Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.145-2.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.060-$1.090 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DNB traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 94,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,461. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

