DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Mizuho

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.43.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.01. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $87.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

