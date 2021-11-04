DURECT’s (DRRX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

DURECT stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.15. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DURECT by 152.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DURECT during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 144.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

