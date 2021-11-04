DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.58 ($50.10).

DWS has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($59.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

DWS traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching €37.26 ($43.84). 47,066 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €36.47 and its 200 day moving average is €38.03. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 12 month high of €41.88 ($49.27).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

