Dynamite Market Cap Achieves $178,647.81 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $178,647.81 and $173,295.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamite has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.94 or 0.00430605 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001261 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.22 or 0.00989359 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,606 coins and its circulating supply is 397,000 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

