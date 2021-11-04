Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Position Lowered by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP lessened its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,054,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150,000 shares during the quarter. Dyne Therapeutics makes up about 3.7% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Logos Global Management LP owned about 4.01% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $43,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 86,914 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DYN traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,866. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $743.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.16.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

