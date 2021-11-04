e-Gulden Price Tops $0.16 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $145.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.50 or 0.00330569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000386 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000088 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,181 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,919 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

