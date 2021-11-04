E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) Shares Sold by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. trimmed its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) by 61.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,362 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETACU. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 12,770.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 68.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 417,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 169,433 shares during the period.

Shares of ETACU stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

