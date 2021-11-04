Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.800-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:EMN opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average of $113.93. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.86.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

