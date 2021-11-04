Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

ETN traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.49. 1,935,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,780. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.13. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $104.34 and a fifty-two week high of $172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

