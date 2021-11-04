Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
ETB opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $17.00.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
