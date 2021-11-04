Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ETB opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund were worth $20,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

