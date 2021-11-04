Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:ETW opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $11.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETW. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 62,297 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

