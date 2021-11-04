Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL opened at $228.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.13 and a 1 year high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.37.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,218 shares of company stock valued at $46,070,798. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.