Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $66.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of EIX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.46. 16,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,876. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,160,000 after purchasing an additional 334,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,752,000 after acquiring an additional 325,518 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

