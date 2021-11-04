Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.42-4.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.55. Edison International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.420-$4.520 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.08. 61,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EIX shares. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.