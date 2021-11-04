EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives $53.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDPFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $69.49.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

