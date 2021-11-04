Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. 518,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.96. The company has a market cap of $54.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Ekso Bionics worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EKSO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

