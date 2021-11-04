Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $12.00 to $11.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of EGO opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.45. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.