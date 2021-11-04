Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Given New GBX 1,310 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ECM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,416 ($18.50) to GBX 1,383 ($18.07) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,168.60 ($15.27).

Shares of ECM opened at GBX 1,175.35 ($15.36) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,082.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,051.44. The company has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 723.93 ($9.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,181 ($15.43).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

