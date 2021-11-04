Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.40

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ECM stock opened at GBX 1,215 ($15.87) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,082.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,051.44. Electrocomponents has a 12-month low of GBX 723.93 ($9.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,217 ($15.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The company has a market cap of £5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 43.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECM shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,240.43 ($16.21).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

