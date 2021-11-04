Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $177.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.15.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $139.50 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock worth $6,108,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

