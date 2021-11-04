Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ELROF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

ELROF opened at $7.57 on Monday. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

