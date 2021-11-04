EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Update

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

EMS-CHEMIE stock remained flat at $$1,032.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,046.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $976.76. EMS-CHEMIE has a 52-week low of $998.38 and a 52-week high of $1,032.00.

About EMS-CHEMIE

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

