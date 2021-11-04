Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.31

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.31 and last traded at $86.31, with a volume of 3880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.61.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 in the last 90 days. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 27,804.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 26,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.