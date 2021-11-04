Enbridge (ENB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.15 on Thursday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

