Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €13.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.73 ($18.51).

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €12.46 ($14.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.99. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

