ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENG opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 13.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ENGlobal by 13,918.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

