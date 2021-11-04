ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENG opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%.
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.