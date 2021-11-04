Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $246.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enphase Energy ended third-quarter fiscal 2021 on a solid note beating the Zacks Consensus Estimateon both revenues and earnings basis. To capture larger shares of expanding solar market, Enphase constantly introduces new types of microinverter. It also has a strong position in manufacturing fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. The stock boasts a solid solvency position. It has outperformed the industry in the past year and has a Neutral rating. However, the shortage of semiconductors prevalent worldwide has been affecting the solar market as well. As a result, Enphase is also suffering from supply chain constraintfor application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) that are used in its microinverters and expects to remain constrained on microinverters, which in turn might hurt its revenues to some extent in fourth quarter.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $236.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.72, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $93.49 and a fifty-two week high of $239.89.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total value of $6,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,166 shares of company stock worth $18,897,125. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

