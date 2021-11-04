EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.440-$2.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.720-$8.790 EPS.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $20.29 on Thursday, hitting $700.24. 3,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $621.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.37. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $305.83 and a 1 year high of $680.00. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $571.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

