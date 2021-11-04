EpiK Protocol Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $20.52 million and $1.48 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00083559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00074858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00101466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,565.21 or 0.99695866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,534.93 or 0.07226286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00022273 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.