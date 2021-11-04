Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPZM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Epizyme alerts:

EPZM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. 1,114,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,453. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Epizyme by 476.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Epizyme by 175.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Epizyme during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Epizyme during the first quarter worth about $120,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.