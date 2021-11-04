Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $886.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $887.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $16,910,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $45.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $792.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,265. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $821.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $795.97. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 210.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

