Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Issue $2.87 Quarterly Dividend

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 2.87 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Equinix has increased its dividend payment by 33.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Equinix has a dividend payout ratio of 206.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equinix to earn $26.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

EQIX opened at $837.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $821.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $795.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 219.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by ($4.30). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at $17,453,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $16,910,264. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,179 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Equinix worth $509,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $887.59.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

